Focus on studies instead, youth minister tells student behind hair petition to PM

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman told secondary school students to focus on studies. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman told secondary school students who petitioned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to allow long hair in school to instead focus on studies.

He claimed that even at the age of 26, the prime minister would still reprimand him if his hair was long.

“Just focus on your studies. Do your best and become someone who will bring glory to the nation.

“When you are successful then, people will still like it even if you keep your hair like Bob Marley,” Syed Saddiq said on Twitter, referring to the late Jamaican reggae pioneer who kept dreadlocks.

In June, the student, 13-year-old Darrell James began the petition on Change.org, urging for the ban to be lifted so that gender discrimination can be eradicated.

He argued that banning school boys from growing their hair long was pointless in the 21st century, and that the students or their parents should have the right to choose if they wish to keep short hair instead of being forced to by the school authorities.

James added it would be more cost-effective for poor families to not send their children for haircuts, and even went as far as to say the caning of students for their hairstyles is a violation of their human rights.

As of today, the petition has garnered 10,222 signatures, with a 15,000 mark.