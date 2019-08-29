Dr M insists Bersatu has no ‘chief strategist’, after Rais Hussin’s criticism of Pakatan

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had appointed a chief strategist among its members, following criticism against Pakatan Harapan by one of the party’s leaders Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif (pic). — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had appointed a chief strategist among its members, following criticism against Pakatan Harapan by one of the party’s leaders Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif.

The Bersatu chairman said any such titles brandished by anyone within the party would merely be self-proclaimed, and disciplinary action will be taken against those who make remarks that tarnish the image of the party.

“We don’t actually have a strategic expert in the party, I don’t know who appointed who to become chief strategist in the party, that is not an official appointment by the party.

“It was a self-proclaimed role, it’s not a title we gave,” he told reporters after a party meeting here.

Dr Mahathir also warned that any party member found making statements or announcements that could spoil the image of the party would be subjected to disciplinary action.

“There is a need to have discipline in the party, especially those in the presidential council, and also those in the supreme council.

“Those with positions within the party, they have to be careful when making announcements where If they make an announcement that spoils the image of the party, action will be taken against them.

This comes after Rais told a forum yesterday that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in serious danger of losing the election if polls were to be called soon.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member claimed PH appears to have stopped listening to the public after one year in Putrajaya.

Rais has been presenting himself to the media as Bersatu’s “chief strategist” or “strategic director”.

“There is a possibility,” Dr Mahathir said, when pressed by reporters to confirm if he was indeed referring to Rais.

“This was decided in related to a projection made that Pakatan Harapan will lose,” he added, referring to the disciplinary action.

“This is his view, but we will look into it and refer it to the disciplinary committee, who will report their findings to the supreme council for them to take appropriate action,” he added.