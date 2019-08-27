Stay in your lane, minister tells UN after rep criticises flying car project

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks at a press conference at the KL Convention Centre, July 11, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof today told the United Nations (UN) to butt out of the country’s domestic matters, after the global body’s representative criticised the ministry’s flying car project.

Malaysiakini reported Redzuan as telling the UN to avoid meddling in Malaysia’s affairs.

“Their comments may have an impact on the public’s opinion, but it’s better for them to continue doing what they know,” he was quoted saying, referring to the UN.

“Its best that if the UN does not get involved in the business of this country.”

He said that while his ministry is open to views from critics of the ambitious flying car project, Malaysia must still move forward to compete with other developed nations, pointing to China as an example.

News portal The Malaysian Insight yesterday quoted the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Phillip Alston as saying that the flying car venture — a brainchild of Redzuan — would be a waste of resources, and Malaysia should instead prepare for the aftermath of climate change, which he said was already being felt.

Alston reportedly said that a flying car would also not be practical in Malaysia, given the frequent storms, adding that it would also consume too much fossil fuel.

Last week, state news agency Bernama reported Redzuan saying that works to construct Malaysia’s first flying car is 85 per cent complete.

The report said that flying car prototype is currently being built by a Malaysian company in Japan, as the latter nation has the needed supporting ecosystem for the flying car industry.

The flying car proposal has been met with intense criticisms by the public.

However, a defiant Redzuan, has pledged to soldier on with the project.