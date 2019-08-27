Malaysian Bar wants stricter enforcement against touts employed by law firms

Malaysian Bar President Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Malaysian Bar has called for stricter enforcement against touts working for law firms today, saying it is a practice abhorrent to the legal profession and detrimental to public interest.

Its president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said the Bar has consistently spoken out against touting and has actively pursued various means to eradicate this menace including lodging complaints with the Advocates and Solicitors Disciplinary Board against Bar members allegedly involved in touting.

“However, the very nature of the offence of touting has meant that very few complaints are lodged against such persons, and even if lodged, are difficult to prove,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Fareed explained that touts usually secure clients for law firms, receiving commissions for doing so. Their modus operandi is to approach members of the public who are in need of legal representation, and apply pressure on them to engage the law firms that the touts represent.

“Sometimes touts make enticing claims, including promising to settle matters expediently upon payment of an ascertained sum of money.

“Touts can be members of the public or even members of the Malaysian Bar, Court officials or the police. The consequence of being involved in the offence of touting varies according to who is doing it,” he said.

Abdul Fareed said touting activities continue to take place due to a multitude of reasons, including members of the public having difficulty in finding a lawyer, the public’s lack of knowledge about various legal aid schemes available to them, and the lack of safeguards in place to prevent touts from operating within the premises of the Court.

“Section 15A of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which states that any person who is found guilty of ‘touting’ shall be guilty of an offence punishable with a fine not exceeding RM500 or with imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to both.

“For Members of the Bar, touting amounts to professional misconduct by virtue of Section 94(3)(h) of the Legal Profession Act 1976 and Rule 51 of the Legal Profession (Practice & Etiquette) Rules 1978,” he said, adding the Bar member can be subject to disciplinary action, which may result in various sanctions, including he/she being suspended or struck off the Roll.

In the case of touting by Court officials and the police, Abdul Fareed said such conduct is tantamount to abuse of public office, entering the realm of corruption offences.

“The Malaysian Bar now calls upon the authorities and our partners in the administration of justice to work together to eliminate once and for all the egregious offence of touting.

“Members of the public are reminded not to fall prey to touts, and stricter enforcement by the Courts and the police via systematic surveillance and concerted efforts to stamp out such abuse of power, are key in combating this offence,” he said.

Abdul Fareed ended by saying the justice system built to deliver recourse to the public cannot and should not be used as a vehicle to take advantage of and manipulate members of the public, particularly those who are caught in vulnerable situations.

He was responding to an article last Friday by Harian Metro, which reported legal touts are actively operating at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, where they are said to take as much as 50 per cent of the legal fees paid to lawyers.