Dr M: Treating Lynas like ‘pariah’ will affect other potential investments

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the World Tourism Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated his stand on Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd today, warning that attempts to cast out the firm like a “pariah” would harm Malaysia’s standing among international investors.

He said forcing the firm to cease operating here after previously approving of its investment and presence would dissuade potential investors, adding that the “problem” was not with Lynas but rather concerns about the waste produced in its refinery.

The prime minister added that the government’s experts have also concluded that the by-products of the Lynas refinery were “not dangerous”.

“But the people who are against Lynas, they still want to get rid of Lynas.

“It is a big investment, RM1.7 billion, it creates 700 jobs. High quality, high paying jobs. It is necessary for our investments, and if we treat Lynas like a pariah, and ask them to leave this country, we will not get other people to come to this country and invest,” he told reporters here, after opening the World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2019.

When asked if his views on Lynas were influenced by its ties with Japan, Dr Mahathir said no.

MORE TO COME