Come and see for yourself what's going on in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bersatu chief tells Umno man

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang today threw a challenge to Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam to come and see the situation in Kampung Pasir Puteh near Pasir Gudang for himself before hurling baseless accusations.

He described Lokman’s accusation as “bodoh” (stupid) and urged him to check his facts before hurling allegations that the Johor Bersatu chief protects factories that were responsible for the pollution in Pasir Gudang and also claims that he had a federal minister’s powers.

“I personally invite Lokman to visit Kampung Pasir Puteh and differentiate for himself what a workshop or small businesses and factory is.

“My advice to Lokman is to not speak as he will look stupid. If one doesn’t know anything, then don’t comment,” said Mazlan in reference to an earlier Facebook Live video by Lokman alleging that he protect killers, which is a reference to the Pasir Gudang pollution issue.

The 54-year-old Johor Bersatu strongman said this after lodging a police counter report alleging slander at the Bandar Dato’ Onn police station today based on an earlier report that he had “meddled” by ordering the re-opening of illegal factories in the Pasir Gudang industrial district, following a police report lodged against him on Thursday.

Mazlan, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and the Tebrau Bersatu division chief, maintained that he had done nothing wrong and was instead slandered for helping the small businesses that were affected by the closure by the state government on July 11 following the second bout of air pollution in Pasir Gudang.

“I am only helping the affected small businesses such as car wash centres and also workshops that were unfortunately ordered closed.

“I am only doing my duty as an elected representative for the people,” said Mazlan.

Earlier, Lokman had uploaded a Facebook Live video on his account “Lokman Adam Ssr” alleging Mazlan’s role in threatening a Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) administrator to re-open the factories in the Kampung Pasir Puteh area.

In the video, he also harshly criticised Mazlan for claiming that he had a federal minister’s powers.