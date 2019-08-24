Anti-Lynas gathering: Police records Semambu assemblyman’s statement

The police today recorded Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung’s statement to assist with investigations into the anti-Lynas rally held at Taman Gelora here last Sunday. — Picture via Facebook

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — The police today recorded Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung’s statement to assist with investigations into the anti-Lynas rally held at Taman Gelora here last Sunday.

Lee said the investigating officer recorded his statement for 45 minutes at the Semambu State Assembly Service Centre here today, and that he had given full cooperation to the authorities.

“One of the questions asked was of my involvement in the rally, if I knew the rally was being held without a permit, and whether I delivered a speech that day,” he told reporters here today.

Lee said ‘Save Malaysia Stop Lynas’ (SMSL) chairman Tan Bun Teet as the organiser of the assembly and Kuantan Green Solidarity Association secretary Chu Seng Pong had also recorded their statements.

On Sunday, Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed that the rally held to oppose the operating licence extension given to rare earth processing plant owned by Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas), did not meet the set criteria under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

This was because the assembly which attracted only 200 people, did not get approval from the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) — as the owner of the premises — for the rally to take place.

On Thursday, the police had also recorded statements from Teruntum assemblyman Sim Chon Siang and SMSL’s lawyer Hon Kai Ping to assist with investigations. — Bernama