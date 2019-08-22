Teruntum assemblyman confirms quizzed over anti-Lynas rally

Last Sunday, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the rally had failed to fulfil conditions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Picture via Facebook

KUANTAN, Aug 22 — Teruntum state assemblyman Sim Chon Siang today confirmed that he had given his statement to assist investigations into the anti-Lynas rally held in Taman Gelora here on Sunday.

According to Sim the investigating officer spent almost an hour recording his statement at his office in the Teruntum state constituency service centre, here today.

Also present to give his statements was the Save Malaysia Stop Lynas (SMSL) anti-Lynas group’s lawyer Hon Kai Ping.

“We gave our full cooperation and are willing to assist in any way possible,” he told reporters here today.

Sim was among the politicians seen during the rally at Taman Gelora.

Last Sunday, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the rally held from 8am to 9.30am and saw the participation of over 200 people had failed to fulfil conditions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He said SMSL organiser did not receive any approval from the owner of Taman Gelora, Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) to hold the rally there, which was one of the requirements which must be met. — Bernama