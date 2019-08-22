Police confirm statements taken from Dr Zakir Naik, Dong Zong officials

CID Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters in Shah Alam August 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The police today recorded statements from Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik and two officials of the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) at the Bukit Aman Police headquarters.

CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the Dong Zong officials were its chairman Tan Tai Kim and secretary Ng Chai Heng.

“The Dong Zong chairman and secretary were called up to have their statements taken following several police reports made against the association.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace,” he said.

Dong Zong chairman Tan Tai Kim speaks to reporters at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

He said Dr Zakir was summoned to have his statement recorded over his complaint against several politicians. “This case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation,” he said.

Dr Zakir, who was accompanied by his lawyer Datuk Akhberdin Abd Kadir, arrived at Bukit Aman at 3.40pm and, up to 6.30pm, the process of recording the statement had yet to be completed.

The police have recorded statements twice previously, last Friday and Monday, from the preacher from India who is a permanent resident in Malaysia.

Dr Zakir Naik arrives at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Dr Zakir is alleged to have made controversial remarks against Malaysian Hindus and Chinese during a talk in Kota Baru on August 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

He has been wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.

The police have received 115 reports against Dr Zakir. — Bernama