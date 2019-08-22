Perak exco Paul Yong may be charged with rape tomorrow

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 22 — Charges may be filed against Perak executive councillor Paul Yong at the Sessions Court here tomorrow over the alleged rape of his former Indonesian maid last month.

A source from the state public prosecutor’s office declined to confirm or deny the rumours, but told Malay Mail that the media could stand-by at court tomorrow.

“I can’t confirm anything at the moment. The case might go on or might not.

“But maybe the media can stand by at the Session Court tomorrow morning,” the source who asked not to be identified said when contacted.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Othman confirmed receipt of the investigation paper from the state public prosecutor’s office.

“Yes, we have received the investigation paper. But I’m not sure what are the orders. I need to check it,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Malay Mail has reached out to the Tronoh assemblyman and his lawyer for comment.

Yong, who is in charge of state housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, was accused of raping the 23-year-old Indonesian at his house in Meru in a police report filed on July 8. He has consistently denied the allegation.

Police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The Indonesian worker is now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.