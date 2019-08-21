Drug addicts still afraid of seeking treatment voluntarily, says National Anti-Drug Agency D-G

National Anti-Drug Agency director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force Training Base in Ipoh August 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 21 — The number of drug addicts who voluntarily seek treatment from the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) is still low, in part due to the stigma of the community.

NADA director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said this was proven by the fact that since the agency’s pilot project addressing the drug addiction and social ills was implemented at 12 areas in seven states last month, only 61 addicts had come forward voluntarily.

He said the social stigma that being involved in drug addiction was shameful, was a major factor behind addicts not seeking treatment.

“In the 12 pilot project areas, there are about 3,000 drug addicts but only 61 came voluntarily.

“Those involved in drug addiction are strongly advised to come forward and seek treatment,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony for a social media management course held at the Air Wing Unit’s training base here, today.

On July 10, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin officiated the implementation of the NADA pilot project in 12 areas, namely Langkawi, Felda Lubuk Merbau and Kuala Kedah in Kedah; Sri Mentari Petaling Flats, Sungai Besar Sabam Bernam and Felda Cluster of Hulu Selangor in Selangor; Johor Bahru (Perling/Tampoi / Skudai) and Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat in Johor, Pengkalan Chepa in Kelantan; Kuala Dungun, Terengganu; PPR Sungai Bonus, Kuala Lumpur and Felda Keratong 3 in Pahang. — Bernama