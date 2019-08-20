No plans to demolish Wisma MCA, party treasurer-general says amid speculation

MCA said today it has no plans to demolish or rebuild its headquarters Wisma MCA located on Jalan Ampang. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — MCA said today it has no plans to demolish or rebuild its headquarters Wisma MCA located on Jalan Ampang, despite a media report speculating as such.

The party’s treasurer-general Datuk Lee Chee Leong said the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party is focused on maintaining its role as an Opposition member to keep the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in check.

“We would like to reiterate that our current central committee has no immediate plans to demolish and rebuild Wisma MCA.

“Our utmost priority is to effectively play our role as the righteous Opposition to serve as a check-and-balance to the PH government,” said Lee.

However, he also lambasted Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and accused it of unprofessional and unethical conduct for leaking MCA’s redevelopment plans to the media.

Lee explained that the planning order that the party submitted was a revitalisation plan and was duly consented by the party’s previous central committee in 2017.

He said that it was part of the process to obtain a development order from DBKL to secure a commercial plot ratio for future development and that the order is essential prior to the submission of building plans for redevelopment purposes.

Yesterday, The Edge Financial Daily published a report titled “MCA revises redevelopment plan on HQ land again”.

The party has been appealing to DBKL to increase the plot ratio of Wisma MCA which is currently at 1:4 and the new application of development order is to fully utilise the land area of the site while enhancing its commercial value.

“We have managed to obtain a plot ratio of 1:24 in March 2018, right before the 14th general election. However, after the change of government, DBKL has drastically slashed our plot ratio to 1:10 while other adjacent buildings within 200m radius have far exceeded this plot ratio.

“Our consultant team has been making several appeals to DBKL, to get a plot ratio that is close to what our neighbours have obtained. However, the appeals were not entertained.

“There were two attempts to increase the plot ratio from the DBKL City Plan consented 1:10. The first attempt @1:17 and another @1:15, were rejected,” said Lee.