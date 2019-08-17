Teresa Kok: Isn't it enough that Lynas has six months to meet conditions?

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok was one of the 13 ministers who signed a pledge in 2012 to shut down the Lynas plant refinery when they were part of the opposition.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said the operating licence of Lynas Malaysia rare earths plant in Gebeng, Kuantan was extended for six months only with conditions.

“Isn’t that enough to tell you that we gave chance to Lynas to improve and fulfill the conditions,” she said when asked to comment on the government’s decision since she was among those who previously opposed Lynas’ operation.

Kok, who is also DAP deputy secretary-general, was one of the 13 ministers who signed a pledge in 2012 to shut down the Lynas plant refinery when they were part of the opposition.

She was met after the prize-giving ceremony for the “Love MY Palm Oil 90 Short Film” contest here today.

The Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) on Thursday announced that the government extended the operating licence for the rare earth processing plant owned by Australian miner Lynas Corp for six months.

Earlier the operating licence of Lynas had been extended for three years from 2016 to September 2 this year.

However, with the renewal of its licence, Lynas must comply with several conditions imposed on it.

Among the conditions are the transfer of its cracking and leaching process to another country and the construction of a permanent disposal facility.

Lynas must also terminate all research and development activities on water leach purification radioactive residue as condisoil for agriculture. — Bernama