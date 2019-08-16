Deputy IGP: Besut police chief in stable condition, severed thumb reattached

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pic) says Besut District Police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi is in stable condition in hospital. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Aug 16 ― Besut District Police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi is in stable condition in hospital, with his severed right thumb having been reattached, following a machete attack yesterday.

This was disclosed today by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor who visited Mohd Zamri today at the intensive care unit of the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

He said doctors reattached Mohd Zamri’s severed right thumb in a 17-hour surgery after the attack by a mentally unstable man at 12.50 pm in front of the policeman’s house in Kampung Padang Luas, Besut.

“He (Mohd Zamri) is under the observation of the doctors,” he told reporters after visiting Mohd Zamri who was also injured in the back of the head in the attack.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail and Kelantan Police deputy chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah also visited him.

Mazlan said the attack was by a mentally unstable man and there is no criminal element in the case. ― Bernama