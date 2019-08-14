Police denies exco rape case settled with money, says investigations ongoing

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters at the state police headquarters in Ipoh August 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 14 — Police today denied that the Indonesian woman in the alleged rape case involving Perak executive committee chairman Paul Yong has been sent back to her country by paying her some cash.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said police never closed the investigation into the case until today, Sinar Harian online reported today.

Razarudin stressed that the probe is still ongoing and the investigation paper will be referred to the State Public Prosecutor Director again for the third time.

“We are still investigating (the case) and once completed, the investigation paper will be forwarded to the State Prosecutor’s Office. So when did we close the case?

“The investigation is expected to be completed within this week for further prosecution action,” he told a press conference.

The state public prosecutor office had returned the investigation paper submitted by the police twice previously.

It was believed that the public prosecutor returned the investigation paper after the medical and forensic reports were not complete.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong is accused of raping his 23-year-old Indonesian maid at his house in Meru in a police report filed on July 8.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The Indonesian worker is now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.