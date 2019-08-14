Letter referring to Anwar as eighth PM fake, PKR party officials clarify

Anwar is currently in Mecca with his family and is expected to return to Malaysia tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A letter referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth prime minister that made its rounds on social media has been verified to be fake.

The letter, which used the PKR Terengganu letterhead, was addressed to the Kuala Terengganu Sultan Mahmud Airport on the arrival details of Anwar’s official visit to the state scheduled on August 24.

Anwar’s press secretary Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah had, in the PKR official communications WhatsApp group, informed members of the media that the letter is fake.

“False... not in [his] itinerary,” he briefly replied in the group when asked for clarification.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil also confirmed the letter to be fake.

Anwar was referred to as 'PM8' twice in the letter. — Picture via social media

The letter dated today detailed Anwar’s arrival at the airport to be at 10.30am with his return back to Kuala Lumpur at 10.30pm on the same day.

The Port Dickson MP was referred to as the eighth prime minister twice in the letter as “PM8”.

The letter was signed by PKR Terengganu treasurer Wan Ismail Wan Long, who is also the acting Kuala Terengganu deputy division chief.

Anwar is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia with his family for the Haj pilgrimage and is expected to return to Malaysia tomorrow.