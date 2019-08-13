Jamaluddin Jarjis’ mother, children fail to reach settlement over suit involving RM1.3b worth of shares

Lawyer Kamar Ainiah Kamaruzaman, representing Aminah Abdullah, 85, informed the reporters of the outcome after attending the three-hour mediation process before High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril in chambers today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The mother of a former minister, the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Mohd Jarjis, failed to reach a good settlement through mediation for her suit against her two grandchildren over their failure to include three company shares worth RM1.3 billion in the list of her son’s estate.

Lawyer Kamar Ainiah Kamaruzaman, representing Aminah Abdullah, 85, informed the reporters of the outcome after attending the three-hour mediation process before High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril in chambers today.

Also present were wheelchair-bound Aminah, and her two grandchildren, Nur Anis Jamaluddin, 34, and Ikwan Hafiz Jamaluddin, 32, as well as their lawyer S.Suhendran.

Kamar Ainiah said her client, as the plaintiff, rejected the defendants’ proposal to settle the case after finding it unreasonable.

“Both defendants proposed to give the faraid money to the plaintiff but the proposal was rejected as it has nothing to do with the suit relating to the company shares filed at this court.

“Hence, the lawsuit will proceed with the trial slated to begin on Thursday. Three out of the 12 plaintiff witnesses are expected to testify,” the lawyer said.

Aminah, who filed the suit on January 3, claimed that both defendants, as joint administrators of Jamaluddin’s estate, had failed to include the three company shares as an inheritance in the list of assets in the letter of administration when Jamaluddin died on April 4, 2015, and also failed to enter the shares as a liability since July 6, 2017.

In her statement of claim, Aminah claimed that the two defendants failed to enter the shares of the three companies — Rantai Wawasan Sdn Bhd, Alpine Motion Sdn Bhd and Ivory Insight Wawasan Sdn Bhd — as part of the deceased’s estate with an intention to deny her rights and interest as a beneficiary.

The plaintiff also claimed that her two grandchildren had failed to state the estimated value of the shares, which worth RM1,384,312,154, two and half years after Jamaluddin died.

Aminah claimed Nur Anis and Ikwan Hafiz had also failed to include an apartment worth RM10 million in the United States in the list of Jamaluddin’s assets that was enclosed with the letter of administration, and also failed to inform her that the Syariah High Court had issued to her the faraid certificate on Jamaluddin’s estate on October 6, 2016.

Aminah is seeking a court order for her name to be included as joint administrators of Jamaluddin’s estate being that she is the biological mother of the deceased and for the two defendants to pay dividends, bonus and profit from the shares in the three companies. — Bernama