HR minister: Time for Zakir Naik to face terrorism, money laundering charges in India

Dr Zakir is wanted in his home country of India on charges of money laundering and accused of inciting extremism.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said he will raise Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s alleged incitement against Indians in Malaysia during the next Cabinet meeting.

He said the India-born preacher with permanent resident status here has no standing to critique Malaysian matters or cast aspersions on local communities, and should not be allowed to remain here to do so.

“Naik is an outsider who is a fugitive and has little knowledge of the Malaysian history therefore he should not be given such privilege to run down other Malaysians, what more in questioning their loyalty to the country,” the minister said in a statement today.

“His actions do not reflect one deserving of a permanent resident status and this will be brought up in the next Cabinet meeting.”

He went on to question Dr Zakir’s motives in claiming Malaysian Indians were more loyal to Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, than Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The minister asked if the controversial preacher has been emboldened by his apparent “immunity and privilege” due to local Muslim support.

Kulasegaran said Dr Zakir has no standing to critique Malaysian matters or cast aspersions on local communities, and should not be allowed to remain here to do so. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Kulasegaran conceded that communal politics was an undeniable element in the country but claimed that Malaysians were mindful to strike a balance when engaging in them.

“Therefore, it’s time for Malaysians to unite and safeguard the peace and stability of the nation by exposing the dubious strategy of Naik in using religious and racial sentiments in a tolerant and harmonious country.

“It’s time for the fugitive foreigner to leave Malaysia and to face charges of terrorism and money laundering charges in India,” he insisted.

Dr Zakir is wanted in his home country of India on charges of money laundering and accused of inciting extremism.

He reportedly gained Saudi citizenship after India stripped him of his passport but continues to reside in Malaysia that made him a permanent resident in 2015.

India has applied for Malaysia to extradite Dr Zakir but the latter country has refused this on the grounds the preacher might not receive a fair trial.

Last month, Dr Mahathir admitted that Malaysia is not keen for Dr Zakir Naik to be here, but is hard-pressed to deport him elsewhere as “many countries” will not accept the controversial Islamic preacher either.