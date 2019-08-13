Cops tracking down social media users who claimed to have witnessed Sungai Besi road rage incident

Fadzil said police would not hesitate to arrest any individual, including politicians, who abuse the social media platform to spread false information and fan racial sentiments about the case. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Police are tracking individuals who on social media claimed to have witnessed the road rage incident at KM 293.5 North-South Expressway (NSE) near Bangi last Saturday to assist in investigations.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the police are currently locating the individuals to record their testimonies.

He explained that they were tracking these individuals based on the allegations they made through postings and comments on social media.

“The police are constantly monitoring the social media, we monitor what is written and commented about the case.

“This is the reason why we have been asking netizens to refrain from making any false statements as it could hurt them,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

When asked if the case was also being referred to as a road bully incident, he declined to comment further.

“I can't comment because it is still being investigated under Section 302 for murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadzil said police would not hesitate to arrest any individual, including politicians, who abuse the social media platform to spread false information and fan racial sentiments about the case.

“The police are still identifying the background of the individuals involved. We ask the public not to aggravate the situation, and to come forward to us if they have any information on the case,” he said.

The incident was said to have resulted from a minor accident after the victim's car collided with the back of another car. Both vehicles were tailing each other before stopping near the intersection of Bandar Baru Bangi where the victim was allegedly pinned to the railings by the other driver's car.

The police have since arrested a husband and wife, in their early 40s and late 30s respectively to assist in the investigation. — Bernama