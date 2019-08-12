PLUS ready to cooperate with investigations into motorist’s death in Bangi road rage incident

A couple have been remanded for seven days beginning from yesterday, to assist with investigations. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Expressway operator PLUS Malaysia Berhad is ready to extend its full cooperation to authorities investigating the death of a motorist resulting from an altercation due to a minor road accident at the Sungai Besi toll plaza on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued yesterday, PLUS expressed its sadness over the incident which took place at KM239 of the North-South Expressway near the Southville City junction.

According to police, following the collision between their respective vehicles at the toll plaza, the victim, Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, 29, and a married couple had engaged in a high-speed chase to the Southville City junction, where a fight broke out at about 1.40pm on Saturday between both the drivers but other road-users then managed to intervene and diffuse the situation.

Police said after the drivers returned to their respective vehicles, the victim, who was still upset, alighted from his car with a baseball bat.

He then swung and kept hitting the front portion of the suspects’ car.

The male suspect, in a state of panic, accelerated his vehicle causing the victim to be pinned between the car and the road divider, police added.

Syed Muhammad Danial was rushed to the Nilai Medical Centre after sustaining injuries but he died while receiving treatment.

The husband and wife in their early 40s and late 30s respectively, have been remanded for seven days beginning from yesterday, to assist with investigations.

PLUS said it would not tolerate behaviour which was aggressive and endangered the lives of other motorists.

It also advised highway users who were involved in accidents to immediately contact the police or lodge a report at the nearest police station. — Bernama