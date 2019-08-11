PLUS: Slow traffic towards south

Slow-moving traffic is seen along the Plus Highway heading north near Duta toll ahead of Polling Day, in Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Traffic on the expressway heading south is reported to be slow moving and slightly heavy this evening.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said the affected routes as of 5.30pm are Nilai-Seremban, Yong Peng-Ayer Hitam and Simpang Renggam-Sedenak.

“The traffic is slow heading towards south due to the increase in vehicles. Only the said areas are affected for now,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the expressway heading north is smooth.

According to him, traffic on both north and south expressways towards Kuala Lumpur is reported to be under control.

Meanwhile a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was also reported to be smooth.

“Traffic is smooth in most lanes except for those heading towards south will be experiencing slight delays,” he said.

The latest traffic information is available on toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM online at 1-800-88-7752. It is also available on the Twitter page at www.twitter. com / llminfotrafik. — Bernama