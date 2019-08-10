Negri Sembilan Orang Asli community willing to offer assistance in search for missing Irish teen

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 10 — The local Orang Asli community is willing to help find missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, using traditional methods based on their beliefs.

Tok Batin (headman) of Kampung Kolam Air Pantai, Ali Ngogor, however, said whether the effort would be successful or not was out of his control.

“We have not done the ceremony (for the search) yet but we will try according to our customs. But whether our efforts will be successful or not is in the hands of God we can only try.

“As to the methods, I cannot go into details, they are secret they (our people) will help out in the search together with the authorities,” he told reporters here today.

A woman walks past a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He added that none of his people had come across the girl or found any leads as to her whereabouts.

“Day and night, we have been looking for her with help from others but so far nothing (no leads),” he said.

Tok Batin of Kampung Ngoi Ngoi, Junus Jingin said his people were also willing to help find Nora Anne.

“We sympathise with her family because we can understand the pain when a loved one goes missing. We will try to help using our own rituals,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue K9 unit in action during the search and rescue operation for missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Meawnhile, Lenggeng assemblyman Suhaimi Kassim urged the local Orang Asli to contact the authorities immediately if they find Nora Anne.

Nora Anne, who suffers from learning disabilities, arrived with her family from London on Saturday August 3) for a two-week holiday before the family realised her disappearance from her room at the resort at 8am the next day.

Despite a massive SAR operation entering its seventh day today, there has been no signs of her.

Media personnel from all over the world have come over to provide press coverage due to the mystery. — Bernama