Report: Umno help sought in bid to oust Selangor MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters after a Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Supporters of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently reached out to Selangor Umno lawmakers in an attempt to unseat state Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, according to a news portal.

The Malaysian Insight reported an unnamed Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman as claiming Anwar’s supporters sought out Selangor Opposition Leader Rizam Ismail to back a no-confidence vote against Amirudin, but was turned down as the ouster would not change Umno’s position in the 56-seat state legislative assembly.

“As Umno only has five seats now, we will still be the Opposition regardless of whether the menteri besar changes,” the source was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, Rizam’s support was sought he the Umno leader had been critical of the PKR-led Selangor government’s alleged failure to table amendments to the state Islamic laws during the latest assembly sitting.

“Is there a split in Selangor PH? They have 50 seats but can’t even table this important amendment,” Rizam reportedly said.

The rumoured ouster bid follows Amirudin’s claim to know the identity of those responsible for the sex videos that first emerged in May targeting his predecessor Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, currently economic affairs minister.

The sex scandal revealed factionalism within PKR with Anwar on one side and his deputy president Azmin on another, and in which Amirudin is seen to be in the latter’s camp.

The same BN source was reportedly claimed Rizam who is Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman to have separately met with Amirudin’s supporters who hoped he would be on their side in a no-confidence vote, but was similarly told Selangor Umno was staying out of the matter.

Rumours of a no-confidence vote reared its head earlier this week when the latest Selangor assembly sitting that started on July 29 was shortened to just two days from its original nine.

State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim had dismissed the no-confidence rumour, saying he had not received any motion for one.

He attributed the shortened sitting to the low numbers of assemblymen in attendance, saying it meant proceedings took less time than expected, Sinar Harian reported on August 3.