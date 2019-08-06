Health Ministry warns public against seven skincare products containing mercury

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks to reporters during press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today cautioned the public against buying and using seven beauty products which have been found to contain mercury, which is harmful to health.

“Mercury absorbs through the skin and causes damage to the kidney and nervous system. It can also affect the brain development of young children, as well as unborn babies.

“Mercury can also cause rashes, irritation and other skin disorders,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The seven products are 3rd Series Yanko Fade Out Cream Day Cream, 5th series Yanko Fade Out Cream Day Cream and 7th Series Yanko Whitening Cream Day by Lurveya Sdn Bhd; Fjura Face Polish Treatment from Thefjura Marketing; Dnars Golden Cream by Rohban Trade Sdn Bhd; Glow Glowing N Glowing by Qalbu Ocean Enterprise; and Apple Diamond Day Loose by Glowing Expert Apple Diamond.

Dr Noor Hisham urged those who had been using the products and experiencing adverse events to seek further advice from healthcare professionals.

Dr Noor Hisham also warned traders and distributors to immediately stop the sale of the products or face action under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Individuals found guilty of the offence face a fine of up to RM25,000, or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, for the first offence, and fine not exceeding RM50,000 or five years’ imprisonment for a subsequent offence.

As for errant companies, they face a fine of up to RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 for a subsequent offence. — Bernama