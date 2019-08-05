Perak tops in drug arrests with over 1,000 caught

State Deputy Police Chief deputy commissioner Datuk Lim Hong Shuan speaks during a press conference at the Ipoh Police Headquarters August 5, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 5 — The Ice Breaker police operation from July 29 to August 4 aimed to curb drug activities nationwide landed Perak in pole position with 1,027 arrests, which included schoolchildren.

Perak deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Lim Hong Shuan said 15 of those arrested were on the wanted list.

“Eighty-nine drug dealers were caught during the operation, in which 54 of them were detained under the Dangerous Drug Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1985,” he said in a press conference at the state police headquarters here today.

“There were also some school students, who are mostly drug addicts,” he added.

Lim also said police raided 23 drug ports during the operation and netted nine drug lords.

Those caught for possession of drugs totalled 259, the remaining 679 were arrested after their urine tested positive for drugs.

The majority of those arrested were aged around 40. The men arrested were aged between 15 and 50 while the women were aged between 19 and 50.

He said that the total value of drugs seized under the operation was RM88,995.50.

The list of illicit narcotics seized included 1.14kg of heroin, methamphetamine (191.82g), ganja (53.16g), yaba (0.15g), ecstasy (2 pills) ketum leaves (12,500g) codeine (11.80 litres) and 79.88 litres of ketum juice.