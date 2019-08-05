Agong stops motorcade to check on accident victim (VIDEO)

The Agong checks on the accident victim en route to the Royal Museum. — Picture via Instagram/Istana_Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah once again put protocol aside to offer help to a person involved in a car accident en route to the Royal Museum in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

A 53-second video uploaded to Istana Negara’s official Instagram account, showed Sultan Abdullah, who was on his way to launch an exhibition at the Royal Museum, stopping to offer help to the accident victims.

The caption for the posting read, “On the way to the King’s Exhibition Programme at the Royal Museum, His Majesty stopped the official vehicle to check on the driver of the car involved in a traffic accident at the slip road from palace’s main gate to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim.

“He then continued his journey to the Royal Museum for the exhibition launch.”

This is not the first time that the Agong has extended a helping hand to road accident victims.

Last month, Sultan Abdullah was en route to a pre-Cabinet meeting with the prime minister when he stopped on a road in Putrajaya to help a person involved in a minor traffic accident.