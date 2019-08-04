Don’t Taman Rimba Kiara longhouse dwellers deserve permanent homes? MIC rep asks Hannah Yeoh

A Rumah Panjang Bukit Kiara resident holds a protest banner in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Federal Territories MIC chairman Datuk Rajah Symon hit out today at Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, accusing her of steamrolling over the wishes of the largely Indian longhouse residents in Taman Rimba Kiara who have been waiting nearly four decades for permanent housing.

The Opposition politician said Yeoh’s backing of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents Association (TTDI-RA) who are against any development on the green lung, ignore a proposed compromise that would provide the longhouse dwellers with proper permanent homes.

“Hannah’s been saying this project is corrupt but the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have cleared it of corruption and given the green light to proceed. So why is she still complaining?” asked Rajah.

Federal Territories MIC chairman Datuk Rajah Symon speaks to reporters after visiting Rumah Panjang Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“These people have been waiting for 37 years for their houses by the developers but they’ve been stopped with the TTDI-RA saying they want to maintain the area as a green area.

“How long must these people wait when the FT minister who’s higher ranking than her, has already approved this project?” the MIC man asked.

He noted the public disagreements between Yeoh and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad over Taman Rimba Kiara, commending the latter for meeting both groups divided over its development.

Khalid said the previous development plan comprising eight blocks of high-end condominiums, had been scaled down to four blocks involving 3.2ha of land, compared with the original 4.9ha.

General view of Rumah Panjang Bukit Kiara in Petaling Jaya August 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The revised plan would only see 1.6ha of open space taken up for development, compared with 3.2ha in the original plan. He added that the revised plan would include a 29-storey block with 350 units for the Taman Rimba Kiara longhouse residents.

Yeoh has openly expressed her opposition to building anything on one of Kuala Lumpur’s last green parks while Khalid has suggested scaling down construction in the area, noting that scrapping the approved development projects altogether would require City Hall to pay out an estimated RM150 million in compensation.

On July 22, Yeoh held a press conference with TTDI-RA, citing traffic congestion as reason to halt the project.

But she also said development could go on only in the longhouse area of the park that was supposed to be temporary housing for the original workers when the land had been an estate decades ago.

A Rumah Panjang Bukit Kiara resident holds a protest banner in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Rajah was dismissive of Yeoh’s reason.

“Let me ask you all, where can you find a place where there is no traffic jam? It’s everywhere.

“If this Hannah Yeoh really wants to help the poor people of the rumah panjang, ask her to bring a developer who won't use public money, pay the total cost of damages here and build townhouses for them without using public money.

“And don't take your sweet time about it and don't simply find cheap publicity,” Rajah said.