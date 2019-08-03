Amanah backs plan to introduce Khat next year

Datuk Mahfuz Omar speaks to the reporters at Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Aug 3 — The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) welcomed the Education Ministry (MoE)’s plan to introduce the art of khat (a form of Malay-Arabic calligraphy writing) as part of Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four students, next year.

Its vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the government’s intention was viewed as efforts to revitalise khat or jawi writing and to ensure that students not missing out on the beautiful art form.

“For me, there shouldn’t be a problem for the art of khat to be introduced, it just that sometimes we are bombarded with sentiments as if it we want to induce the non-Muslims into Islam, which is not true because it is a very beautiful art of writing.

“Not only jawi writing, other types (of writings) including Chinese calligraphy can also be highlighted as it relates to the art of writing that brings good and can be used to generate income,” he told reporters at the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Open Day here today.

Yesterday, the MoE in a statement, said the introduction of khat as part of Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four students to be implemented next year as planned.

Mahfuz, who is also Deputy Human Resource Minister, said he was confident that the MoE would provide explanation to all parties on the various issues arising from the implementation.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Mahfuz said his ministry planned to work with the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation to provide single mothers nationwide the opportunity to undergo sewing classes provided by the agency.

“The ministry is also ready to issue the Malaysian Skills Certification (SKM) to recognise the courses or training provided so that these single mothers can generate their own income from the skills obtained,” he said. — Bernama