1,762 packets of ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy seized in nationwide checks

The Health Ministry began its investigations and enforcement on the sales of 'Ghost Smoke' candies nationwide after parents raised concerns over the sales of the candies, which resemble cigarettes with a smoke-like effect when it is sucked. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 1,762 packets of Ghost Smoke candy during inspections on 2,401 business premises nationwide last month.

Its enforcement director, Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman, said in a statement that the ministry had opened 12 investigation papers for further action after seizing the candy from the business outlets run by both wholesalers and retailers between July 23 and July 31.

He added that the raids were carried out following concerns from parents over children consuming the candy which produced a smoke-like vapour and gave the impression that they were smoking. A video of schoolchildren consuming the candy had also gone viral.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 on suspicion of selling items that used false trade descriptions, he said.

Iskandar Halim said a corporate seller could face a fine of up to RM250,000, while the non-corporate seller, up to RM100,000, or a jail term not exceeding three years if convicted.

He also warned traders to immediately stop the sale of the candy which was widely sold to schoolchildren at 50 sen a packet.

Meanwhile, Terengganu KPDNHEP director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said checks carried out at 206 premises statewide since July 23 found that retailers had complied with the instructions not to sell the candy.

He added that most retailers were aware of the adverse effects of the product on the health and well-being of students.

Anyone with information on the sale of the ghost smoke candy can lodge a complaint at the KPDNHEP. They can also call its toll-free line: 1800-886-800 or WhatsApp: 019 2794317 or via online at http:// eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my. — Bernama