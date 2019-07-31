Selangor shuts down six illegal plastic recyclers in Ijok, but health hazards remain

Hee said that Selangor will not compromise on illegal recycling factories within its borders. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — The Selangor government has acted against 10 illegal plastic recycling factories in Ijok and shut down six of them, Hee Loy Sian said told the state legislative assembly here today.

The state executive councillor for environment, green technology, science, technology and innovation and consumer affairs added that Selangor will not compromise on illegal recycling factories within its borders.

“We have also taken other actions such as cutting off their electricity and water supply. Operations have been conducted against 10 illegal factories and we have also shut down six factories there.

“The next step against these errant factory owners or land owners who allowed their land to be used for these illegal factories is to seize the land under Notice 8A,” Hee told Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad during Question Time.

However, Dr Idris said some of those factories are still active despite having their electricity and water supply cut, resulting in continued air pollution there.

He pointed out that there are still mountains of plastic waste in his constituency, posing a health hazard as Aedes mosquitoes — which are known vectors for dengue and zika among other diseases — breed there.

“Ijok has become a dengue hot spot because of these plastic wastes being left there. What is the state government doing to resolve this problem?” he asked.

Hee said that the plastic waste should have been taken to a proper solid waste centre.

He also said the Ijok Local Council should work together with the National Solid Waste Department to identify the areas filled with the plastic waste for removal.