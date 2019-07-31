Dewan negara sitting adjourned sine die

The Parliament building is seen in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2008. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The current Dewan Negara sitting has been adjourned sine die.

Senate president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran announced the postponement of the second meeting for the second term of the 14th Parliament, today.

He also advised the senators to take heed of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s emphasise on the people’s unity and harmony.

“So as the highest legislative body in the country, you must be the driving force in preserving solidarity among the people and ensuring that Malaysia remains peaceful.

“The senate also welcomes the government’s efforts to set up the People’s Harmony Consultative Council aimed at maintaining harmony and finding unity in religious and ethnic diversity,” he said.

Dewan Negara passed 12 bills involving the Trademarks Bill 2019, Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2019, Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2019, Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019, and Peaceful Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Also passed were Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019, Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2019, Revision of Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2019, and Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019.

The rest were Workers’ Minimum Standard of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Companies (Amendment) Bill 2019. — Bernama