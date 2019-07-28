Patriot: IGP’s reprimand for politicians to stop wasting cops’ time necessary

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji today said that Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s statement that political parties should not conduct their internal disputes publicly and waste the police’s resources on petty matters was rightful and necessary.

Mohamed Arshad said Abdul Hamid’s intent to transform the police force out of its battered image is a herculean task considering the decades of abuse inflicted by the previous administration.

“The IGP has vowed to stem corruption and has ordered his officers and men to disassociate themselves from the activities of the underworld.

“The task ahead for the IGP is daunting and necessitates support and understanding from his officers and men, politicians, and the public,” he said in a statement today.

He said Abdul Hamid was blunt when he said investigations into to the sex video scandal sex-video scandal that has exposed fissures within PKR’s top two leaders had taken too much of his time and that of his officers, whose efforts could otherwise be used for other meaningful police duties.

“The IGP’s rebuke of politicians on this unnecessary burden that apparently sprung from intra-party leadership rivalry was necessary and rightfully so.

“There have been calls for Abdul Hamid’s resignation by certain quarters, who have accused him of being elusive in not stating conclusively the findings on the investigation into the sex video, including one calling him a liar. Patriot views such calls as immature and irresponsible.

“Abdul Hamid was right in not making public the findings of the investigation as the investigation papers are now in the custody of the office of the Attorney General. Doing so preempts the work of the AG’s office as well as playing to the gallery of guttering politics currently at play,” he said.

However, he said Patriot acknowledges that the allegation of a senior PKR politician’s involvement in the sex video as serious, and agrees fully that should the allegation be true, the politician has no other option but to resign.

“The IGP’s tenure of office is only two years and he has a load over his shoulder to put things right.

“Let us all pledge support for the IGP to accomplish his avowed mission to make the force a reputable, corruption-free, friendly and professional that all Malaysians can respect, honour and be proud of,” he said.