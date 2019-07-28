Citing ‘New Malaysia’ not suitable for the country, Johor BN chief says Umno-PAS marriage set to change political climate

The cooperation between both Umno and PAS was aimed at winning the coming 15th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — The Umno and PAS joint charter that will be signed at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in September, is set to change the nation’s political landscape, Johor Umno liaison chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said the cooperation between both Umno and PAS was aimed at winning the coming 15th general election, allowing two of the oldest political parties in the country to return to power.

“The cooperation between the two parties is not a problem at all, but it is becoming more and more certain that the ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ concept is not suitable for our country,” said Hasni in reference to DAP’s concept which seeks equal rights for all towards creating a “New Malaysia” narrative.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Opposition chief, said in order to harmonise the cooperation between Umno and PAS in the state, various programmes have been initiated in order to avoid any perceptions that could jeopardise both, Umno and PAS’ working relationship.

He said Umno wanted to see the cooperation of the two parties, not only at the leadership level, but at all levels in the state.

“This should not end at the leadership level only as we want all members to be supportive of the cooperation between Umno and PAS.

“As the days go by, the acceptance (by the members of both parties) is clearer,” Hasni added after the Durian Fest event at Zainal’s Place in Taman Sri Tebrau here today.

Present at the event was Umno veteran and the party’s Johor Baru chief Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, Johor Pas commissioner Abdullah Hussin and Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Hasni said the joint charter, scheduled for September 14, will also discuss avoiding a two-party clash in the coming general election.

When asked about the past ‘bitter’ feelings between Umno and PAS, the Benut assemblyman said such sentiments had long been forgotten among the parties’ members.

On Thursday, Umno and PAS secretaries-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had said that both parties had reached a consensus to face political challenges in the country.

The two Malay-Muslim parties were once arch-enemies but set aside their differences after Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) stunning victory in the general election last year ended the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s six-decade rule.

The new Umno-PAS alliance is banking on winning back rural voters who are majority Malay and Muslim to counter the PH coalition at the 15th general election due by 2023.

Umno and BN have 40 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, while PAS has 18.