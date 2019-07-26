Gerakan chief to address rumours of Azmin joining party

There are claims that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pic) is under pressure to leave PKR due to his strained relationship with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his ongoing sex video scandal that’s plaguing the party. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau will be holding a press conference in a few hours’ time to address rumours of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaving PKR to join his party.

Lau yesterday informed Malay Mail that he will hold the press conference at the Taman Patani Jaya Huang ji Dim Sum restaurant in Sungai Petani, Kedah at 9am today.

Last night, Gerakan leaders laid out the red carpet and welcomed Azmin into the party, despite no official confirmation about him leaving PKR.

A source reportedly said Azmin met Lau a few weeks ago, where the former allegedly said that several MPs and state assemblymen would follow suit should he join Gerakan.

There are claims that Azmin is under pressure to leave PKR due to his strained relationship with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his ongoing sex video scandal that’s plaguing the party.

But Azmin’s allies like Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied such rumours, and said that the PKR deputy president would not leave the party for other parties like Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.