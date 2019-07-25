MACC: Remand of judge in the case of releasing illegal immigrant extended five more days

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks to reporters at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The remand period of a Sessions Court Judge in Selangor which ended yesterday had been extended five more days until Sunday.

Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the remand period was extended to assist investigation into the case of releasing illegal immigrants.

“The remand period has been extended five more days beginning yesterday,” he said when contacted.

The 45-year-old judge was detained by the MACC on Monday.

Last week, six police personnel from a District Police Headquarters in Selangor and a Deputy Public Prosecutor and a lawyer had been detained to assist investigation on the case. — Bernama