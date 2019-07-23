Fearing HIV infection, woman runs to cops about her illicit sex with foreigner

The Kajang police chief related that prior to intercourse, the woman told the man they could have sex provided they use a condom; however, he ripped it off midway. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A Malaysian woman’s extramarital relationship with a foreigner came to light after she filed a police complaint against him for removing his condom mid-sex.

Assistant Commissioner of police Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said Kajang police received a complaint from a Malay woman last Saturday against a foreign man she met and with whom she had sex at an apartment in Cheras.



He also acknowledged that the incident has been viralled on social media.

The Kajang police chief related that prior to intercourse, the woman had told the foreigner they could have sex provided they used a condom. However, he ripped it off midway through the act.

“Investigations found the woman made the police report for fear of contracting HIV and feeling cheated by the man.

“The case will be referred to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department,” he said in a statement.

Malay Mail has contacted the Selangor Islamic authority for comment.