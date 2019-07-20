Ku Li says Dr M needs to serve full term to fulfil promises made by Pakatan

File photo of Tun Dr Mahathir during a Bersatu press conference in Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GUA MUSANG, July 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad needs to lead the country for the full term to fulfil the promises made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the last general election, said Gua Musang Member of Parliament Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He said if the power transfer was made hastily and too early it could have adverse effects on the people and the country.

“We also see that in the current situation it is not likely for the prime minister to hand over the post to his successor in the near future because many pledges remain unfulfilled,” he said.

The people were disappointed that many promises in the PH election manifesto have yet to be delivered, he said when opening the Gua Musang Umno delegates meeting in Bukit Chekati here today.

He also said Dr Mahathir should study the situation carefully and make a wise decision to preserve his leadership. — Bernama