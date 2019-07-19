Deputy public prosecutor, cops and lawyer nabbed in Kuala Kubu Baru court for involvement in bribery ring

Sources said a 32-year-old DPP, five police assistant investigating officers with the rank of sergeant, a corporal from the lock-up unit and a lawyer have been arrested for graft. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a deputy public prosecutor (DPP), a lawyer and six policemen for allegedly taking bribes to secure the release of illegal immigrants held by the authorities in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a sting operation at a room for police officers at the Kuala Kubu Baru Sessions Court in Hulu Selangor, where a total of RM100,000 in cash was seized.

Informed sources familiar with the case said besides the 32-year-old DPP, the anti-graft officers nabbed five police assistant investigating officers (AIO) with the rank of sergeant and also a corporal from the lock-up unit.

The policemen were all attached with the Hulu Selangor district police, while the AIO’s were attached to the district’s criminal investigation department (CID).

“A lawyer, said to be the mastermind, was also nabbed in the 6.40pm operation that caught the suspects in surprise as they were in a room meant for police officers within the court premises after office hours.

“The MACC operatives had earlier acted based on a complaint that the suspects ran a bribery ring where the lawyer and DPP were said to have conspired with the policemen for the release of nine illegal immigrants in custody,” one of the source told Malay Mail today on condition of anonymity.

Initial investigations revealed that the lawyer was in the midst of ‘paying out’ RM17,500 meant for the policemen and also DPP for the release of the illegal immigrants before being nabbed by MACC investigators.

The DPP was also found to be in possession of RM82,500 which was believed to be proceeds from other gratification activities.

Checks showed that the DPP has represented then government and prosecuted in several cases in the Klang Valley.

“Investigators believe that the bribery ring has been active for the past several months and are looking at several other cases where the suspects may have meddled in the remand or detention of prisoners required under the Criminal Procedure Code,” said the source.

The source said MACC will also be conducting another arrest for a sergeant who is also an AIO, to assist in investigations.

“During the arrest, the sergeant, believed to be in his 50s, was on leave. However, MACC has notified the district police on the matter,” said the source.