Port Dickson students rushed to hospital due to pesticides poisoning

Hospital Port Dickson (HPD) staff members are seen leaving the isolation room where Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Linggi students who inhaled pesticide are being treated in Port Dickson July 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, July 18 — Nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. That’s what some Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggi students, currently undergoing treatment at Port Dickson Hospital (PDH) due to toxic poisoning are feeling.

Nur Ezzadina Mohd Fadzi, 12, said she inhaled the poison incidentally while answering a mathematical subject test in the pre-test of the Primary School Assessment (UPSR).

“Before the test, the poison ordour permeated the air, but while answering the question, the pungent smell was more pervasive. The whole examination hall had an overpowering stench.

“After the test, we started to feel dizzy, nauseous and felt like vomitting. The teacher told us to go to the canteen to check because the nurse had been called to school,” she told Bernama here today.

In the incident, a total of 13 students were rushed to the PDH suspected of pesticides poisoning.

Elaborating on the incident, Nur Ezzadina said she too suffered from shortness of breath and vomitting.

“I’m feeling drowsy and nauseous still,” she said.

Nur Sabrina Najwa Zakaria, 12, said that besides dizziness, nausea and vomitting, she also experienced blurred vision.

“This is the first time I have experienced this and after inhaling the toxic fumes, all my classmates suffered from dizziness and shortness of breath,” she said.

For R. Deshwindran, 9, who had the same symptoms said he was revising the subject of Moral Education in a hut near the school field when the incident happened.

“As I recall, it was 12.30pm when I began to experience shortness of breath, vomiting and dizziness and then was brought to PDH for treatment,” he said.

Following the incident, seven fire and rescue officers and personnel together from Telok Kemang Fire and Rescue Station and another six along with a Hazmat (Harzadous Materials unit) equipment from Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene to exercise control and preventive measures.

Meanwhile, S. Veerapan, State Health, Environment, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, said the incident involved 24 students and out of that, 12 students were referred to PDH and all victims were reported to be in stable condition.

The case is believed to be due to the pesticides poisoning exercise of a chili farm near the school. — Bernama