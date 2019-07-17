On fifth anniversary of MH17, Dr M dismayed culprits still walking free

Chief Prosecutor with the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Netherlands Fred Westerbeke delivers a speech during a press conference of the Joint Investigation Team in Nieuwegein June 19, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed sadness today that those directly responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 have yet to face justice five years after the tragedy.

He said the shooting was clearly intentional but insisted that the identity of the individual or individuals who fired the missile at the plane remained a mystery.

“I feel sad for this is a matter done purposely. We know there was a rocket, but not who launched it,” Dr Mahathir said following the launch of the Beyond Paradigm Summit 2019 at Mitec.

Earlier today, the Transport Ministry vowed it will not stop pursuing justice for the victims of the downed aircraft, until all the perpetrators are found and held accountable.

It added time has not softened the resolve in seeking resolution for the victim’s next-of-kin.

The aircraft was shot down flying over Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Kuala Lumpur, on July 17, 2014, claiming the lives of all 298 people on board.

The plane was believed to have been downed by a BUK anti-aircraft missile used by pro-Russian separatists in their conflict against the government in Kiev.