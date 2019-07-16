UTM takes its branding to the skies with AirAsia

Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah launches the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia livery at Senai International Airport in Johor Baru July 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KULAI, July 16 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) takes its branding to the skies as they become a part of a new AirAsia aircraft livery.

The special aircraft livery, which was designed by the university’s Faculty of Build Environment and Surveying, showcased the university’s name, logo and tagline which is “Innovative, Entrepreneurial and Global”.

The livery is now being displayed on AirAsia’s Airbus A320 aircraft with the registration number 9M-AJE.

Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, who is also the university’s Chancellor, launched the livery at the Senai Business Aviation Terminal, Senai International Airport, here yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, AirAsia Bhd Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the livery would be displayed only on one aircraft and will be flying to several Asian destinations.

“Obviously UTM is a very proud university and wants to promote itself with its tagline fitting AirAsia brilliantly, from innovation, entrepreneurship and being global.

“We need to be closer to university and we need to work with more PHD students and involved in research together so UTM is in really perfect position especially with its big data investment to work with AirAsia,” he said.

Also present at the event, the university’s Vice Chancellor Datuk Ir Dr Wahid Omar.

Meanwhile, Wahid said this partnership signified UTM’s close ties with one of the most prominent brands in the World.

“Through this collaboration, UTM can offer students opportunities for academic exposure plus training and research overseas at special rate by flying with AirAsia,” he said. — Bernama