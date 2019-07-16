State minister: Sarawak will foster good relationship with youth ministry despite different youth age cap

Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said although in the federal level the definition of the youth range between 18 to 30, Sarawak would probably retain the state’s youth age cap of 15 to 40 years old. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 15 — Sarawak through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports will continue to cooperate with the Youth and Sports Ministry at the federal level to develop the youth in the state despite the differences in the definition of youth.

Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said although in the federal level the definition of the youth range between 18 to 30, Sarawak would probably retain the state’s youth age cap of 15 to 40 years old.

“This (difference in youth age) does not mean that we could not foster good relations. We will continue to work together and have a good relationship with the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the federal level and its agencies,” he said.

He was met after witnessing the signing of a partnership agreement between Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB) and The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACROS), here today.

Abdul Karim said the cooperation between the state and the federal government would include organising sporting events for the youths which will involve those in the rural areas, as well as the cooperation to develop different sports facilities here.

He said Sarawak had their own views and reasons to maintain the youth age cap from 15 to 40 years, including the various existing programmes that benefited the locals under the age of 40 years old.

“For instance, the assistance for the youth to get involved in agriculture, to become entrepreneurs and such assistance are given to the under 40 years old, so if we (in Sarawak) put the youth age cap (to 30 years) many (people) could not receive the assistance,” he said.

He said in Sarawak, most youths in their 30s were newly married and have children and starting to venture into business and these people could not receive the assistance if they are over 30.

Abdul Karim was commenting on a statement by the Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who respected the stand of Sarawak government to conduct a detailed study on the decision to lower the youth age limit from 40 to 30 years.

Syed Saddiq explained that the change only involved associations registered under the Registrar of Youths (ROY).

Yesterday, he paid a courtesy call to Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here. — Bernama