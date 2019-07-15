Tanjung Bruas Port to be commercially developed, says Melaka industry, trade and investment committee chairman

File photo of a container yard at North Port in Port Klang. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, July 15 — Tanjung Bruas Port will be commercially developed at a cost of RM160 million, said State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

He said the development was in accordance with the concession agreement between Syarikat Tanjung Bruas Sdn Bhd and the Federal government via the Transport Ministry.

Mohd Rafiq added that the plan, comprising the immediate term (2016-2017), near term (2018-2019) and medium term (2020-2022) action plan aimed to transform the port to be on par with the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Port Klang in the future.

The immediate term plan included innovating the existing administration building and the warehouse, as well as the construction of an open yard.

“Meanwhile, the near term plan includes the construction of a new entrance for the port to feature four lanes.

“The construction of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security checkpoint, the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex and the interlocking pavement have been completed, while the construction of the container loading and storage area is ongoing,” he told the Melaka State Assembly here, today.

Mohd Rafiq, who is also the state assemblyman for Paya Rumput, was answering a question from Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor) on the state government’s plan with regards to the port’s development.

He added that the plan also included jetty upgrades and bridge repair work, while plans to extend the jetty as well as the construction of a “Roll on/Roll off” (RoRo) jetty have yet to be approved.

Meanwhile, the medium term plan entails reclamation of about six hectares of land, the extension and construction of a new jetty, a new bridge and a container area.

“Once completed, the Port of Tanjung Bruas will be a multipurpose port which can handle bulk and break bulk cargoes as well as liquids, function as a RoRo as well as a container loading and storage area, among others,” he said.

Additionally, Mohd Rafiq said the port authority had also submitted a proposal to the state government for the construction of a highway connecting the port to the Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh (SPA) highway and main industrial areas in the state.

If approved, the new highway would address the congestion and safety issues which have been brought up previously, he said. — Bernama