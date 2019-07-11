Influenza in Johor under control, says deputy health director

A child wears a facemask while awaiting the arrival of a boat at Pulau Ketam jetty in Port Klang March 14, 2014. The State Health Department (JKNJ) today confirmed that the case of influenza in the state is still under control and no incident beyond normal has been reported. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — The State Health Department (JKNJ) today confirmed that the case of influenza in the state is still under control and no incident beyond normal has been reported.

Deputy Director of Health (Public Health) Dr Shaharom Nor Azian Che Mat Din said the influenza epidemic that involved nine Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club squad (JDT) players were not serious and all had received outpatient treatment.

“Eight of those cases were diagnosed with influenza B while one was diagnosed with influenza A and they had received outpatient treatment at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital, Johor Bahru and are now in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

He said following that, early action was taken to prevent further transmission such as the disinfection of the football training centre in Padang Seri Gelam and cleaning from time to time would be carried out as a precautionary measure and control.

“The injection of prophylaxis — Influenza PFS vaccine to 31 people including players and coaches has also been carried out in addition to the proper health promotion of personal hygiene procedures and the use of ‘alcohol hand rub’ to patients is also provided in the player’s treatment room,” he said.

Dr Shaharom said Influenza is a disease caused by infectious virus through the respiratory system with major symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle ache and lethargy where the symptoms and signs of infection vary according to the age category of those infected.

He added that epidemics caused by seasonal influenza virus only caused a mild flu (flu) in ordinary people but could cause severe infection such as pneumonia to risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes.

“As a preventive measure, JKNJ wants to remind the public to maintain a high level of personal hygiene, the practice of hand washing with water and soap or hand sanitiser, practicing good cough ethics and healthy living.

“They should also cover the nose and mouth with tissues, towels or handkerchiefs when coughing or sneezing and the used tissue should be disposed of immediately into the trash can as well as avoid sharing personal equipment such as towels, handkerchiefs and so on with individuals,” he said. — Bernama