Dr M ‘quirky, funny guy really’, says daughter as PM dad turns 94 today

Marina with her father who turned 94 today. — Picture via Twitter/ Marina Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — On his birthday today, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir disclosed that her father, the world’s oldest serving prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is far from the strict and stern person many think him to be.

The real Dr Mahathir is a “quirky, funny guy”, the prominent social activist penned on her Facebook page.

“Happy birthday to the most loving great-grandfather, grandfather, father and husband! Most people think you’re very stern and strict but you’re quite a quirky funny guy really,” she wrote.

Like countless other Malaysians, Marina offered her best wishes for the 94-year-old’s health and for him to have the energy to do what he loves and to continue serving Malaysia as its head of government.

But she also reminded him to chill and spend more time with their family.

“But do also take the time to rest and relax with us, your family. Time passes so quickly and your grandchildren grow up so fast. They love being with you and they miss you.

“They understand what you need to focus on but it would be nice to have you to themselves sometimes,” she said.

She then advised Dr Mahathir to take it slow at work today and to “eat some cake”.

Dr Mahathir turned 94 today, just 62 days after his administration celebrated its first anniversary.

Social media is also abound with birthday greetings for the nonagenarian.

Journalists in Parliament also celebrated Dr Mahathir’s birthday, singing him the birthday song after he held a joint press conference with Opposition lawmakers.