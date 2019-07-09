Woman crushed to death after uprooted tree lands on car in Pahang

Jerantut district police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan said the victim, Farah Liana Safri, 27, died on the spot. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, July 9 — A woman was killed when a tree was uprooted and fell on the Perodua Viva car driven by her sister as they were travelling along Jalan Kampung Lata Kasah, Jerantut, near here yesterday.

Jerantut district police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan said the incident believed to have occurred between 8.50pm and 10.50pm and the victim, Farah Liana Safri, 27, died on the spot.

He said the incident occurred in front of the village’s mosque also caused the victim’s sister to sustain injuries when the fallen tree almost completely crushed the roof of the car.

“Based on information from the victim’s father, the victim and her sister went to Jerantut town after Maghrib prayers before he was informed of the incident,” Mazlan said in a statement here today.

Mazlan said a post-mortem carried out at the Jerantut Hospital confirmed the cause of the death of the victim who had just started working at the Bentong Statistics Department for a month, was due to severe head injuries.

In the incident, the police were assisted by firefighters to extricate the victim and her sister who were trapped in the car. — Bernama