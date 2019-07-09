First ‘good capitalism’ forum in KL eyes Obama, Oprah among guests

Founder and chairman of the Good Capitalism Forum Datuk Vinod Sekhar delivers his speech during the press conference on the GCF2019 in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysia will host the world’s first Good Capitalism Forum this December, a three-day conference set to lay the groundwork for an ambitious project: to make businesses see making money and social development as mutually beneficial.

The event would bring some of the world’s most influential and powerful economic figures together and brainstorm for solutions to globalisation’s most pressing problems such as income inequality and environmental degradation.

Guests will include politicians, business tycoons, renowned economists and scientists. Pending confirmation, among those invited are former US president Barrack Obama, his former vice-president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and television magnate Oprah Winfrey.

Former US president Barrack Obama (pic) and television magnate Oprah Winfrey are among those on the list of invitees to the Good Capitalism Forum this December. — Reuters pic

“The GCF2019 is about understanding and spreading the idea of social capitalism,” the organiser, the Good Capitalism Forum Council, said in a press release.

“Making money and ensuring that societal development is part of the process.”

The GCF2019 and the GCF are initiatives of the Sekhar Institute and the PETRA Group, and is the brainchild of their chairman Datuk Vinod Sekhar, whom the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro described as a “social capitalist”.

“Capitalism is the only way forward...but we need sustainable wealth creation,” Vinod told the forum launch press conference held at the posh Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

