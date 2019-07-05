Maritime authority: No immediate threats to ships transiting Straits of Malacca and Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the Port of Singapore will maintain the current security level 1 as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 5 — Singapore has not received any information on immediate threats to ships transiting the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) or to Singapore-registered ships.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the Port of Singapore will maintain the current security level 1 as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, and Singapore’s security agencies will continue to be vigilant.

“Regardless of the security level, all ships transiting the SOMS are advised to be vigilant and implement the relevant security measures as per ISPS ships security plan,” it said in response to media queries.

On July 3, it was reported that China raised the security level for its vessels heading through the Straits of Malacca, a key Asian trade route.

MPA said it will closely monitor the situation and provide updates to ships traversing the SOMS and Singapore-registered ships. — Bernama