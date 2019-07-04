Kojadi not yours alone, chairman of public-listed MCA co-op tells Wee Ka Siong

Kojadi chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay chided MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pic) for allegedly behaving as if the co-operatives belonged to him alone. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Berhad (Kojadi) chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay has stuck to his guns in accusing Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong of interference in the MCA-linked educational loan co-operatives business.

Ng today chided the MCA president for allegedly behaving as if the co-operatives belonged to him alone, especially after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) suspended Kojadi’s bank accounts under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 yesterday.

“My message to Datuk Seri: You are not the sole-proprietor of Kojadi. This co-operative belongs to the members and they have mandated the chairman and the board to manage its affairs. Stop the meddling!” he said in a statement.

Ng related that the MACC order was given at 4pm yesterday, after he was called to Putrajaya to meet the commission’s director whose name he only gave as Mohd Zamri the same afternoon.

He said the co-operative’s RHB bank account number: 26423600008938 is now frozen for the next 90 days.

“All this could have been avoided had the president of MCA, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, not interfered with the Board’s decision on June 27, and if all the board’s 14 directors had the courage of their convictions to follow through with the same Board decision,” Ng said.

He was referring to the emergency meeting held by Kojadi’s board that day, where Ng was directed to meet with MACC the following day and clarify the company’s position as well as seek the commission’s direction and guidance.

It was reported yesterday that the board members will also pursue legal advice handling the MACC with regards to a RM15 million grant it obtained from Yayasan 1MDB in 2012, for a micro-credit youth programme.