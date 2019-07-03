CCTV footage from Sandakan hotel in PKR sex scandal leaked

The clip, just under four minutes, purportedly shows the footage taken at the elevator banks at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, with the timestamp showing the early hours of May 11.

KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — A new video has been uploaded on video sharing platform YouTube today, purportedly showing closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah where an alleged sex affair involving a federal minister took place.

The clip, just under four minutes, purportedly shows the footage taken at the elevator banks with the timestamp showing the early hours of May 11, from around 12.23am and 2.21am and also the hallway to one of the hotel room floors between 12.23am and noon.

The video featured captions in between the clips, insinuating former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz was trying to stealthily meet Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his room that night.

It also mocked Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham, and suggested that the man was complicit with the affair.

The video showed clips of men resembling Haziq and Hilman with blurry faces moving around the corridor, but none of Azmin.

No sex act was shown, unlike the previous videos circulated to attack Azmin. However, the video said it was only a “teaser”, and vowed to reveal the face of the room’s guests soon.

Malay Mail is verifying the authenticity of the recording with the hotel.

On June 12, Haziq had confessed to being one of two men in the video and claimed that the other was Azmin.

Azmin has since denied any involvement in the sex video, dismissing it as a “nefarious” plot to destroy his political career.

Police have since set up a special task force led by Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed to look into the case.